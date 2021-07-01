UVM Health Network poised for rate hikes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has submitted its 2022 budget to regulators.

The budget includes a 6% rate increase for patient care. The network says the combined budget for hospitals in Burlington, Berlin, and Middlebury aims to restore its financial health following the pandemic. The increases are driven by increased patient care needs, population growth, and aging demographics. Officials made a point to emphasize that the increases do not have to do with the ransomware attack last year.

“The rate increase is a pure mathematical formula that’s driven from the expense inflation that we’re anticipating from this coming year,” said Rick Vincent, the network’s CFO.

The network will likely have to scale back long-term plans to pay the remaining cost from the cyber attack. We’re told the network is insured for $30 million -- short of the estimated $50 million in damages it caused.

The Green Mountain Care Board must approve the budget by October. The network last year asked for an average increase of about 7.4% for all three hospitals and the board ended up approving an increase of about 5.6%.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.