Vermont City Marathon to exapand field of runners

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More runners will be able to sign up for this fall’s Vermont City Marathon starting next week.

Marathon officials announced Thursday they will expand the total field but didn’t specify by how many, only saying it’s a “limited” number. Run Vermont says that’s because they’re waiting to see how many of the runners who signed up for last year’s marathon want to run this year -- they get first priority.

The marathon usually happens Memorial Day weekend but was put off until October 24th this year due to the pandemic.

