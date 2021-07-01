Advertisement

Vermont City Marathon to exapand field of runners

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More runners will be able to sign up for this fall’s Vermont City Marathon starting next week.

Marathon officials announced Thursday they will expand the total field but didn’t specify by how many, only saying it’s a “limited” number. Run Vermont says that’s because they’re waiting to see how many of the runners who signed up for last year’s marathon want to run this year -- they get first priority.

The marathon usually happens Memorial Day weekend but was put off until October 24th this year due to the pandemic.

Related Stories:

Vermont City Marathon moving to October

Vermont City Marathon cancellation made with runners in mind

Vermont City Marathon scraps 2020 event plans

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Overnight fire in Milton.
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages

Latest News

Night Legion Comics owner Jared Goodrich with caped crusaders outside his new Rutland store.
Rutland man fulfills comic book shop dream
Joe Hall
Super Senior: Joe Hall
File image
Weekend search raises questions over security at Vt. assisted-living facilities
The Wild Center in Tupper Lake reopened Thursday.
The Wild Center reopens to visitors