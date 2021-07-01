Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio officially merge

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have officially merged as part of their plan to better serve the community.

The new organization said in a statement Thursday that it will launch its new name, mission, vision, and brand identity in early 2022. Until then, the two stations will retain their existing names and brand identities.

The organizations announced their plans to merge last September. The Federal Communications Commission gave permission for the license transfer, and the IRS granted tax-exempt status.

