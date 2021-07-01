Advertisement

Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio officially merge

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have officially merged as part of their plan to better serve the community.

The new organization said in a statement Thursday that it will launch its new name, mission, vision, and brand identity in early 2022. Until then, the two stations will retain their existing names and brand identities.

The organizations announced their plans to merge last September. The Federal Communications Commission gave permission for the license transfer, and the IRS granted tax-exempt status. 

Related Stories:

Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio get approval to merge

Vermont PBS, VPR announce plans to merge

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Overnight fire in Milton.
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages

Latest News

Monica White/File
White appointed as new DAIL commissioner
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
File photo
Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen
Maine law restricts facial recognition technology statewide