Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the number of COVID cases in Vermont continues to fall to the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic, the state Wednesday recorded its 257th death from the virus.

For the first time in three weeks, health officials reported a new death, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 257.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 2 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,412. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.4%.

There are five people currently hospitalized with the virus, with two in the ICU. State officials this week reported that the median age of new COVID cases has risen in the past few weeks from just over 25 in late May to just under 40 as of Tuesday. The median age of Vermonters hospitalized also increased to 61 in June.

There have been three reported cases of the delta variant in Vermont so far. The highly contagious strain has now been reported in all states with CDC tracking showing it spreading most quickly in parts of the country with the lowest vaccination rates.

The Vermont vaccination rate has reached 82.1%, the highest of any state.

Officials Thursday announced new walk-in clinics available across Vermont over the holiday weekend.

Friday, July 2

Brattleboro Gallery Walk, Elliott Street and Main Street, Brattleboro, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

1311 Barre Montpelier Road (behind the Burger King), Berlin, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Burlington Fire Works, Battery Park Burlington, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Brandon (behind the Brandon Inn), 20 Park St., Brandon, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Johnson Skate Park, Town of Johnson, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

St. Albans Bay Park, 596 Lake St., St. Albans City, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Waitsfield United Church of Christ, Waitsfield, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Waterbury Ambulance, Waterbury, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wilmington Flea Market, Wilmington, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

1311 Barre Montpelier Road (behind the Burger King), Berlin, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Barton Fairgrounds, Barton, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bayside Park, 59 Mallets Bay Campground, Colchester, 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Stowe Independence Day Celebration, Stowe Village Green, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Summer Smash VT State Fairgrounds, 175 South Main St., Rutland, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Warren Municipal Complex, Warren, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Waterbury Ambulance, Waterbury, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

