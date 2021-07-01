White appointed as new DAIL commissioner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has appointed a new commissioner for the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

Monica White, the current interim commissioner, will take on the role starting Thursday.

“I’ve always been passionate about DAIL’s mission: to make Vermont the best state in which to grow old or to live with a disability – with dignity, respect, and independence – and I am grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity to serve as DAIL’s commissioner,” White said in a statement. “It is an honor to work alongside the dedicated staff of Team DAIL and our many valued community partners to build upon our state’s great work as a national leader for aging well and full inclusion for those with disabilities into all aspects of Vermont’s communities.”

White has served as interim commissioner since the governor appointed the previous commissioner, Monica Hutt, to be the state’s chief prevention officer. White also led DAIL’s COVID response efforts.

