Advertisement

White appointed as new DAIL commissioner

Monica White/File
Monica White/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has appointed a new commissioner for the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

Monica White, the current interim commissioner, will take on the role starting Thursday.

“I’ve always been passionate about DAIL’s mission: to make Vermont the best state in which to grow old or to live with a disability – with dignity, respect, and independence – and I am grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity to serve as DAIL’s commissioner,” White said in a statement. “It is an honor to work alongside the dedicated staff of Team DAIL and our many valued community partners to build upon our state’s great work as a national leader for aging well and full inclusion for those with disabilities into all aspects of Vermont’s communities.”

White has served as interim commissioner since the governor appointed the previous commissioner, Monica Hutt, to be the state’s chief prevention officer. White also led DAIL’s COVID response efforts.

Related Stories:

Where Vt. senior centers are in the reopening process

A sweet surprise for Mother’s Day at Vermont senior facilities

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Jesse Terry and Travis Bunnell
2 arrested following assault at Rutland hotel
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Overnight fire in Milton.
Milton home damaged in overnight fire
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages

Latest News

File photo
Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio officially merge
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
File photo
Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen
Maine law restricts facial recognition technology statewide