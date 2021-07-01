The Wild Center reopens to visitors

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, New York, reopened to indoor visitors Thursday.

The natural history museum in the heart of the Adirondacks will require reservations and visitors will notice a slight change in the layout inside, including a “living river trail” to help manage the flow of people through the exhibits.

The museum’s Nick Gunn says their 900 animals are looking forward to guests returning. “All of the animals are chomping at the bit to see folks. It’s funny, you talk to animal care staff here and there is a discernible difference when they are not used to seeing a thousand people a day. So yes, the animals are here and are ready and excited to be having people back as well,” he said.

The museum features two new outdoor sculpture exhibits this summer, including one from a local artist who crafted 17 oversized steel sculptures dotted around the campus. The other, opening in August, features a living sculpture made of saplings near the “Wild Walk.”

