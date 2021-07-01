BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re finally see more comfortable conditions across the region after a steamy start to the week. Temperatures and dewpoints will be lower through Friday and Saturday, although we’re expecting some showers and quite a few clouds around as well.

Plan on some wet weather for Friday, as an area of low pressure spins up and along the New England coast. Rain will be heaviest in southern Vermont, the Upper Valley and New Hampshire, but everyone will likely see at least a few showers during the day. Skies will be cloudy with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers will continue into Friday and night and into Saturday, although a bit more scattered. Showers will begin to taper off by Saturday evening and into the evening hours, which is good news for the Burlington fireworks on Saturday night. Temperatures will still be running a bit below normal with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Sunday with partly sunny skies, but still run the risk of a passing afternoon shower or two. Most of the day will be dry though, and temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday is looking dry with partly sunny skies. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Monday night and Tuesday, as temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 80s for the middle part of next week.

