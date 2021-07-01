BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are done with the wicked thunderstorms that came through on Wednesday. It will be a much more calm day today, and also a bit cooler & less humid than it has been. But the cold front that dropped down, north to south, on Wednesday with that stormy weather has now stalled just to our south, so we are looking at still getting some showers from it, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, but nothing severe, and mainly in our southern counties. There may be a few, sunny breaks to the north.

A disturbance riding along that stalled-out front will spread showers, on-and-off, throughout the day on Friday. It will also be on the cool side.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the holiday weekend. More showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will be scattered about on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. They will hopefully settle down in time for the Burlington Fireworks later in the evening.

For most of us, the 4th of July will be partly sunny, but a few showers still can’t be ruled out. It will be staying cooler than normal through the weekend.

We’ll start to warm back up again as we head into next week. There could still be a few showers on Monday scattereed about. But a heavier batch of rain, along with some possible thunderstorms, is on tap for Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. Temperatures will be running close to 90 again on Tuesday. Then it will be a little cooler, and again - unsettled - into the day on Wednesday with still a chance for a few showers.

Enjoy the cooler, less humid weather. -Gary

