Barre man charged with child porn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) A Barre man faces charges of possession of child porn and failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Connor Frazier, 33, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say Frazier was sent child sexual abuse images through the Kik social media platform and that he also had images on his Google account. They say he also failed to register as a sex offender from a 2006 child porn conviction in Washington County.

He pleaded not guilty and was released under conditions.

