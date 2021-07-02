Advertisement

Barre man charged with child porn

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) A Barre man faces charges of possession of child porn and failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Connor Frazier, 33, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say Frazier was sent child sexual abuse images through the Kik social media platform and that he also had images on his Google account. They say he also failed to register as a sex offender from a 2006 child porn conviction in Washington County.

He pleaded not guilty and was released under conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington

Latest News

File photo
Scott vetoes housing registry bill
File
Ruling is final blow to New Hampshire voter registration law
File photo
Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%
x
Vermont tech startup gets a boost from SpaceX rocket