Burlington School District summer meal program underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District’s annual summer meals program is underway.

The program works to make sure no child in Burlington is hungry by bringing meals to three different locations every day. Anyone under18 can grab a meal no questions asked.

“Our mission is to provide nourishing meals for kids year-round in the Burlington community and having summer meals helps bridge the gap between the nutritious food they get while they’re in school through the summer, to make sure they come back in the fall ready to learn,” said the district’s Heather Torrey.

The program provides about 600 meals a day.

