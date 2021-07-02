Advertisement

Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester Fire District building is closed because of damage from an early morning fire Friday.

The Colchester Fire Department says it responded to the District #2 building just after midnight for a sprinkler/water flow alarm.

They say this building shares a parking lot with the Mallets Bay station on Church Road.

When they got there, fire was showing from the roof.

Crews say thanks to properly placed sprinkler heads, the fire was able to be contained.

Because of water damage in the office, the building will be closed for an unknown amount of time, but they can still be reached by phone for water-related emergencies.

The cause is currently under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

