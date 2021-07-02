Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rare emergency landing had some South Burlington residents with a hot air balloon in their yard.

A shift in the wind sent a balloon slightly off course Thursday while it was coming down to land. It brushed against a few trees and slightly damaged a fence on its way to the ground.

The Mukherjee family sees balloons often during summer near their home in Butler Farms, but not one quite this close.

We’re told that this type of incident is rare and that the Texas family on the balloon tour was unharmed.

“We were very glad that no one was hurt, the kids were not hurt. We could see kids, we could hear them yell. Boy they’ll never forget Vermont I’m sure,” said Bibi Mukherjee.

The balloon company tells us it is rare to cause a scene like this, but it’s not uncommon to have backyard landings from time to time.

