Human error caused fatal NY Guard helicopter crash

File photo
File photo(WHAM via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say human error caused the crash of an Army National Guard helicopter during a January training exercise in upstate New York that killed three soldiers.

Col. Richard Goldenberg of the New York National Guard says actions taken by the crew during the Jan. 20 training flight “put the aircraft in a position where it became unrecoverable.” The UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field near Mendon, south of Rochester.

Killed in the crash were all three soldiers on board: chief warrant officers Steven Skoda and Daniel Prial, both of Rochester, and Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls.

