July 4 events around the region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont communities, but not all, are resuming traditional July 4 activities and fireworks after last year’s pandemic pause.

RUTLAND

The Vermont State Fair in Rutland begins its summer season this Fourth of July weekend.

The fairgrounds have partnered with the Paramount Theater to host drive-in movies Friday and Saturday weather permitting. Food vendors will also be set up, that people can visit without buying a ticket for the movie. And on Sunday, the gates open at 3 p.m for more food and craft vendors. The annual summer car smash at starts at 6:30 and fireworks follow at 9:45.

“For many people in our area, this might be their first large event, first time getting back out since the reopening, and we’re thrilled that we can offer that and be able to get out and enjoy each other and enjoy a celebration for Independence Day,” said Vermont State Fair president Robert Congdon Jr.

All tickets can be purchased online.

PLATTSBURGH

Plattsburgh’s July 4 events begin with a dedication ceremony for the late NASA astronaut Michael Anderson, who died on the Columbia shuttle disaster in 2003. He was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base before shipping off to the space agency.

Anderson’s family is traveling to Plattsburgh from Texas and Arizona to see the mural painted on Durkee Street in his honor. They also are the grand marshalls of the parade.

This is the first event in the Lake City with no COVID restrictions.

BURLINGTON

Burlington’s Independence Day celebrations are back on this year. There will be music, food and other activities Saturday along the waterfront starting at 5:30. Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.