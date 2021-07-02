Locally-produced radio show puts focus on veterans

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man and his wife want you to grab a coffee or a cocktail and listen to their veteran-focused radio show.

On Valentines Day 2020, before the world was put on pause, Mike Spotswood and his wife, Irene, were searching for a new adventure. “I was in broadcasting most of my life and retired, but the bug bit me,” Mike said.

He has a history in broadcasting and is a Vietnam veteran with PTSD. He decided to combine the two and created a veteran-focused radio show to help others like him. “It would be healing through the power of music. We take veterans to a special place two hours a week,” Mike said.

“I think music speaks to the soul,” added Irene.

“Cup of Joe Radio” is a two-hour show every Friday. Most of the show is dedicated to Vietnam war-era tunes, and 15 minutes are focused on different veteran benefits, services, or legislation in the works. “Information is changing almost daily within the veteran’s organizations,” Mike said.

“We want to be able to get the word out there and encourage veterans to go to their local VSOs and inquire about these benefits,” said Jason Murray, the director of Franklin County Veterans Services, and a weekly guest on the show. “Veterans can hear something they weren’t aware of, maybe just enough to catch their interest so they go to their local VSO and ask about it... I think it has the potential to be vastly beneficial.”

This radio show is mobile. In the summers it’s taped in the kitchen of the Spotswood’s Tupper Lake summer home. It broadcasts on Rochester Free Radio and was just picked up by iHeartradio. “Our audience is really growing fast,” Mike said. A passion project that has turned into much more. “If I can help somebody else, it’s just fantastic to be able to do that.”

“Take a listen, I think you might enjoy it,” said Irene.

Connecting vets with the power of information, melodies, and memories.

