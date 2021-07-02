Advertisement

Low vaccination rate continues for Native Americans in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Native American Vermonters still have not been vaccinated and tribal chiefs say they don’t think that will change much.

While 82.2% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, the rate among Native Americans continues to lag at less than 30%.

The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi has hosted three clinics at their Swanton office so far, vaccinating hundreds of members. Chief Richard Menard says many don’t trust medical professionals and the government. “It’s up to them, it’s their personal thing. A lot of people I’ve talked to say they’re not going to get the vaccine, and that’s their prerogative as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Other Vermont tribal leaders insist Native American Vermonters have been overlooked by state programs serving BIPOC communities. They suggest the Scott administration distribute some federal COVID funds to tribal groups so they can hire their own people to provide assistance.

