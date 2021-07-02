Advertisement

NH emphasizing a ‘Leave No Trace’ tourism campaign

File photo
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing a “Leave No Trace” campaign for visitors to protect the state’s natural landscapes and destinations.

The division partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to encourage sustainable tourism built on the following principles: Plan ahead and prepare; Trash your trash; Be careful with campfires; Keep New Hampshire’s wildlife wild; Stick to the trails and camp overnight night; Leave it as you find it; and Share the outdoors.

In recent years, an increased interest in hiking and the outdoors has led to issues with overcrowding in New Hampshire and other areas. 

