NY sees signs of COVID-19 upticks after weeks of decreases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is seeing signs that more people are testing positive for the coronavirus, a contrast from weeks of declining rates of new positive tests.

An average of 365 people tested positive each day over the seven-day period ending Thursday, according to state data. That’s up 17% from a week ago. Exactly why is unclear, but the numbers are rising even as less testing is occurring.

Parts of New York City and its suburbs are driving much of the increase, including Staten Island. Still, far fewer people are testing positive in New York now than during this spring.

