BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a four-year-old spayed female cat named Cheyenne.

She is a cuddle bug. Cheyenne will need some time to get used to you, but once she’s comfortable, the cuddles won’t stop coming.

If you’d like to learn more about this loveable girl. Check out her profile on Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

