Ruling is final blow to New Hampshire voter registration law

File
File(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has struck a final blow Friday to a voter registration law that faced repeated legislative and court challenges.

The court on Friday upheld a judge’s previous ruling that the law is unconstitutional. The law required additional documentation from voters who register within 30 days of an election. It was passed by the Republican Legislature in 2017. Democrats sued, while also trying to repeal the law. It took effect without the penalties in 2018, but a judge declared it unconstitutional last year.

Supporters said the law would increase trust in elections. Opponents argued it was confusing, unnecessary, and intimidating. 

