Rutland haberdashery celebrates 65 years downtown

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The oldest family-run retail business in Rutland’s downtown is celebrating 65 years, as the next generation steps up to continue the tradition.

McNeil & Reedy is a haberdashery situated in the heart of downtown Rutland, outfitting men from head to toe with hats, suits, accessories, and shoes for 65 years. “It’s a dream come true for our family, ourselves and for out grandchildren coming up through -- my nephew. It’s nice to work with family. Our customers, we treat as family,” said John McNeil, who began working there at 15. Forty-six years later, he’s the store’s tailor and co-owner with his brother, James.

“It really is something to wait on, let’s say, your grandparents, your parents, and then yourself. It’s really very rewarding,” James said. He has worked at the store for 44 years and is excited his son, Casey, is coming onboard.

“I started scraping gum off the bottom of rental tuxedo shoes, vacuuming, doing all of the stuff a 12-year-old can do,” Casey said. The third generation of McNeil shopkeepers. He moved away for college and began a career outside of the store but he got involved with marketing at McNeil & Reedy’s during the pandemic. “I think we all learned a good lesson through the pandemic about how important it is to support local businesses.”

The store now sells coffee roasted in Northfield, candles made in Killington, belts made in Burlington, and replaces products as they sell out with new ones made as close to Rutland as possible. Another change for the store is taking down the old drop-down ceilings. “One day when I was in here -- I had no idea it was there -- but I looked up in the ceiling when I was changing a light bulb and saw this beautiful tin ceiling and I just asked my dad and uncle, why on earth is this covered up?” Casey said.

In the ’70s, when John and Jim got more involved with the business, they suggested new ideas much like Casey did in 2020. “They came in and they gave my grandfather crazy ideas, and of course he was like, ‘no, no, no.’ And then me, just coming in and giving them crazy ideas, and they’re like, ‘no, no, no.’ And I think it turned out pretty well,” Casey said.

James and John are very pleased with the final product and hope more family members continue the tradition so the store can stay in place for another 65 years. “It’s kind of more relaxed now that he’s coming on board and we each have grandchildren, and we’re hoping one day maybe one or both, or however many more grandchildren we’ll have, maybe they’ll have some interest also,” James said.

To celebrate the 65 years in business, they are holding a three-day event running from July 1st through the 3rd featuring other local businesses and raffles.

