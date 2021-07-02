Shelburne St. Roundabout construction to start this month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Street Roundabout project in Burlington is set to begin in mid-July.

VTrans and Burlington’s Public Works Department made the announcement at an informational meeting on Thursday night.

The project, which has been in the works for more than a decade, aims to reduce crashes by 72% and handle more traffic.

Laura Wheelock, the senior Public Works engineer, says the project is going to be “impactful.” She says in order to complete it, people who live and work right next to the intersection will have to give up pieces of their land.

“All of the right-of-way taking consists of generally smaller parts of their lawns,” Wheelock said. “We have all of our sign-offs to be able to construct the project. There’s no building demolition that is occurring. It is really just small pieces of grass.”

At Thursday night’s informational meeting, impacted residents and business owners got to ask questions to VTrans, the designer of the project, and S.D. Ireland, the construction contractor.

Michael Lacroix of VTrans says since the project is so complex, large-scale construction impacts are expected. He says some challenges include keeping access to driveways to houses open, and managing the various construction phases and multiple construction crews that will be working simultaneously.

“There’s going to be a lot of activity out there for both the workers and the users and so we ask folks that, as they’re traveling through, to slow down and pay as much attention as possible,” Lacroix said.

Lacroix says they’re also putting in new utility ducts for water and sewer lines. He says they plan to keep existing utilities active until the new ones are constructed. He says any utility disruptions will be announced in advance.

Construction is expected to start in mid-July. Crews will be out there Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They say they will work on weekends, at night and in the winter as necessary.

The project is slated for completion in June 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.