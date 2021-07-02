Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain
A flurry of bills passed by the Vermont Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil take...
New Vermont laws take effect July 1 as state benefits from federal cash

Latest News

Powerful storms caused a culvert to wash out on Vermont Route 78 in Swanton Wednesday.
Swanton roadway to remain closed into the weekend
Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean.
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old played dead after family killed
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics
Holiday weekend vaccine clinics being offered in Vermont