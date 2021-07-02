Stuck in Vermont: Family reunions at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on Vermont’s older residents, many of whom live in nursing homes and found themselves isolated from loved ones.

At Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, they have been lucky. There have been no COVID-19 cases among the residents, and a year ago they began doing outdoor visits with family and friends.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger watched as two families recently reunited underneath a tent in the yard.

