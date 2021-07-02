Advertisement

Swanton roadway to remain closed into the weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Powerful storms caused a culvert to wash out on Vermont Route 78 in Swanton Wednesday.

Crews have been working to replace the culvert with a concrete box and a temporary level of pavement.

They hope to finish it up by Saturday morning and then reopen it.

In the meantime, crews ask that you use I-89 and Route 2 as a detour but warn that the detour can be significant, with an average of 50 miles depending on where you start.

Great progress overnight on the emergency culvert replacement on VT Route 78 in Swanton. Crews are on target to complete...

Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Friday, July 2, 2021
