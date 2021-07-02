Swanton roadway to remain closed into the weekend
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Powerful storms caused a culvert to wash out on Vermont Route 78 in Swanton Wednesday.
Crews have been working to replace the culvert with a concrete box and a temporary level of pavement.
They hope to finish it up by Saturday morning and then reopen it.
In the meantime, crews ask that you use I-89 and Route 2 as a detour but warn that the detour can be significant, with an average of 50 miles depending on where you start.
