Union says shortage of Vt. corrections officers an ‘emergency’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A shortage of correctional officers throughout Vermont is being called an emergency, and the state employees union is demanding the governor do something about it immediately.

The corrections officers met with Governor Phil Scott Friday to discuss the dangers caused by short staffing in prisons. The Vermont State Employees’ Association says there are currently 150 correctional officer vacancies in the state with only about 400 currently on the job. They say that number is constantly dipping as frustrated, overworked employees are opting out of the industry.

“We have people sleeping in their cars, people throwing up their uniforms and just walking out, saying, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ The staffing crisis has reached an epic situation and so our members felt it necessary to bring the stories and the experience of folks working in correctional facilities directly to the governor,” said the VSEA’s Steve Howard.

The union is asking the administration to fairly compensate corrections officers and implement a retirement plan. Some suggested the governor visit facilities unannounced to see the issues for himself.

