Vermont groups scramble to set up permanent housing options

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Homeless Vermonters that don’t qualify for staying in hotels under new state guidelines got a two-week, court-ordered extension this week. At the same time, the state and housing organizations are scrambling to bring new units online.

Scott Hall has lived at the Quality Inn in Colchester since December. He says he’s glad to have had a roof over his head, but also says living conditions are dangerous and have been mismanaged. “Three out of the five times I’ve come home, a top drawer was open, stuff had been gone through, a bag had been unzipped,” Hall said.

Hall left the hotel this past Wednesday and has been staying with his parents temporarily, but he says he can’t stay there forever and will have to try to find permanent housing. “I work, so I gotta save up and hopefully find something,” he said.

When the two-week court extension expires, hundreds of Vermonters like Hall will have to find new housing. Organizations and nonprofits are scrambling to meet the demand. The Barre-based Good Samaritan Haven is expanding as well. “A large number of people that have the security of motels, and very soon are not going to have that. To say we’re concerned is an understatement,” said the group’s Rick DeAngelis.

He says they are buying the former Twin City Motel on Route 302 in Berlin to set up 35 permanent beds. It’s one project partially financed by state and federal cash. Lawmakers approved over $160 million for housing including expanding shelters, bringing old units online, and even renovating unused office space.

“We’ll take a big look at a pipeline of projects and will take a look at which ones will have the biggest impact on Vermont for Vermonters,” said Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.

In the short term, the VHCB is standing up 380 units to relieve the crunch. And state officials are also turning to the public for help, airing radio ads appealing for spare bedrooms and other lodgings.

“Do you have a rental unit currently available? Maybe a vacant room or an apartment above your garage or in your basement? ...You can help someone establish the stable footing they need,” says one ad, encouraging listeners to get in touch with the Department for Children and Families.

Back in Colchester, Hall says he deposited his new $2,500 state housing stipend into his savings account, but he says that won’t get him close to affording an apartment. “You need the first month, last month, a security deposit in most places, and a 690 credit score. I’ve got none of it,” he said. Hall says he doesn’t want to go back to the hotel.

The VHCB will be taking public input this month about what types of housing they should build and where.

