Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter has died of COVID-19, the second person in two days after weeks of no deaths.

Vermont health officials provided no specific details about the deaths reported on Wednesday and Thursday that bring the state’s total to 258. It comes after three weeks with no COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday, health officials reported 7 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,419. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.4%. A total of 403,476 people have been tested, and 24,027 have recovered. The state is reporting four people in the hospital and one person is in the ICU.

Upwards of 82.2% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine. The state is holding numerous walk-in-clinics over the holiday weekend.

