Vermont tech startup gets a boost from SpaceX rocket

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont tech company now boasts products that are out of this world.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 88 small satellites blasted off Wednesday from Florida. The propulsion systems on three of those satellites that were deployed were made by Benchmark Space Systems.

The Burlington company was co-founded by Ryan McDevitt in 2017 and stemmed from his graduate work at the University of Vermont. Their systems allow satellites to move around once they’re in orbit. Greater control allows the satellite’s owner to extend its lifespan and bring it back down once it’s done. These are the first of their satellites to go to space.

From what they can tell so far, everything appears to be working as planned.

