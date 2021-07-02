Vermont’s role in the fight for independence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Independence Day weekend is here, and what better way to spend it than learning about Vermont’s pivotal connection to the Revolutionary War.

The Battle of Valcour Island on Lake Champlain is considered the first naval battle of the war and one of the first fought by the U.S. Navy under the command of Benedict Arnold.

“Lake Champlain was really a pivotal center of the American Revolution. Whoever controlled Lake Champlain really was able to split the American colonies in half. From Lake Champlain, you get to Lake George, to the Hudson River, down to New York. So, control of Lake Champlain was really crucial to the entire war effort,” said Susan Evans McClure, executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

Admission is free to the museum, which recently re-opened after being closed during the pandemic.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Evans McClure about what the holiday means at the museum and some of the new exhibits.

