Advertisement

Vermont’s role in the fight for independence

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Independence Day weekend is here, and what better way to spend it than learning about Vermont’s pivotal connection to the Revolutionary War.

The Battle of Valcour Island on Lake Champlain is considered the first naval battle of the war and one of the first fought by the U.S. Navy under the command of Benedict Arnold.

“Lake Champlain was really a pivotal center of the American Revolution. Whoever controlled Lake Champlain really was able to split the American colonies in half. From Lake Champlain, you get to Lake George, to the Hudson River, down to New York. So, control of Lake Champlain was really crucial to the entire war effort,” said Susan Evans McClure, executive director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

Admission is free to the museum, which recently re-opened after being closed during the pandemic.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Evans McClure about what the holiday means at the museum and some of the new exhibits.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Washed out culvert in Swanton.
Storm damage closes roads, causes outages
Vermont reports first COVID death in 3 weeks; Vax rate hits 82.1%
Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington
Search crews on Wednesday recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in the Winooski River.
Crews recover body of missing boater from Lake Champlain

Latest News

File photo
Union says shortage of Vt. corrections officers an ‘emergency’
FDF
Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire
DC
Vermont's role in the fight for independence PART 2
BG
Vermont's role in the fight for independence
File photo
Low vaccination rate continues for Native Americans in Vermont