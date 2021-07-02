Veteran Olympic broadcaster headed to Tokyo games

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre will be representing her country as well as Vermont when she heads to the Tokyo summer games later this month. But another Vermonter whose connections to the Olympics go back four decades will be there also.

Thetford’s Peter Graves has covered 11 Olympic Games. Tokyo will be his 12th. “When you are in that stadium arena and you hear the cheers of the crowd, it kind of makes the hairs on your arms stand up on end,” Graves said.

Graves has dedicated his life to covering sports and has circled the globe as a sports commentator. His first Olympics was the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Games. He said he jumped at the opportunity to head back to the games this summer, where he will be announcing cycling as he did in Rio in 2016. While crowd sizes in Tokyo will be limited because of the worldwide pandemic, Graves is confident Japan will be ready. “Things are really buttoned up and really organized. It should be an amazing show,” he said.

He’ll be under strict testing protocols and will not be able to move about the country freely. But the Vermonter says the Olympics is all about the athletes. And there is one in particular that he will have his eye on -- Mongomery’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre. “I’ve never met her, but I am a huge fan. I love her discipline. I love the fact that she comes from a family farm,” said Graves.

The Olympics were supposed to take place in 2020 but were postponed. Graves says this year’s event has added significance. “Even on a global level, I think it is important from world peace and understanding that we bring people together like this,” he said.

Graves will be in Tokyo for 10 days covering the games then head back home before he returns to Tokyo to cover the Paralympics.

