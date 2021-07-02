Vt. judge rules former NY cop physically able to face ’80s sex assault case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a former New York police detective who said poor health prevented him from traveling to Vermont to face allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl in the 1980s is physically able to stand trial.

Seventy-nine-year-old Leonard Forte was charged with felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at his Vermont vacation home in 1987. He was convicted in 1988, but a judge ordered a new trial the next year, saying the prosecutor had been too emotional.

Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, has appeared at hearings by phone for years.

