Vt. judge rules former NY cop physically able to face ’80s sex assault case

Leonard Forte-File photo
Leonard Forte-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a former New York police detective who said poor health prevented him from traveling to Vermont to face allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl in the 1980s is physically able to stand trial.

Seventy-nine-year-old Leonard Forte was charged with felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at his Vermont vacation home in 1987. He was convicted in 1988, but a judge ordered a new trial the next year, saying the prosecutor had been too emotional.

Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, has appeared at hearings by phone for years. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

