BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy, cool day on Friday, we’ll see a few more scattered showers heading into the start of the weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with off and on showers through most of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers will not be as heavy, or as widespread as they were on Friday, but you’ll likely want to keep the umbrella or the light jacket handy. By Saturday evening showers will be pretty widely scattered, which is good news for the Burlington fireworks with just the chance of showers.

We’ll start to see some breaks of sun on Sunday. We still might see a pop up shower or two during the afternoon, but most of the day is looking dry. Temperatures will still be running a few degrees below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Our next warm up will begin on Monday. Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures warming up into the low 80s. Our hottest day of the week will be on Tuesday with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. It will turn cooler again for the middle and end of next week. We’ll have the chance of showers on Wednesday, and a better bet for more widespread rain by Thursday. Temperatures for the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a happy and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.