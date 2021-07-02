BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! What a week of weather it has been, starting out with a heat wave and all that humidity, and then those severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Now, we will be rounding out this active weather week with a wet, raw, cool Friday. We will get periods of rain throughout the day, and temperatures will be running a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal (normal high for Burlington on July 2nd is 82 degrees).

Things will slowly improve as we go through the holiday weekend. Saturday will still be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, but it should start to dry out a bit as we head toward fireworks time at the Burlington waterfront.

The 4th of July on Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with partly sunny skies. But we still can’t rule out a shower or two, especially early in the day. Things are looking good for the other 4th of July fireworks throughout the area.

Temperatures will still remain cool through the weekend. It will finally warm back up to normal on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Then here comes the heat and the humidity again! We will be making a run at the 90 degree mark on Tuesday. But this time, it won’t be a heat wave. It will just be a surge of hot & humid air ahead of an approaching cold front coming in from the west. that front will move in late Tuesday with batch of rain and possible strong wind gusts.

After that front goes by, it will cool back down into the 70s under partly sunny skies, but there will still be the chance for a few lingering showers both Wednesday & Thursday.

Have a great 4th of July weekend, and stay safe, everyone! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.