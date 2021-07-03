Advertisement

Bill would reauthorize grants for sexual assault hotline

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire has introduced a bill to reauthorize federal grants for the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

Kuster, a Democrat, said the hotline’s call volume reached a “staggering record high” last year. The hotline is operated by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Scott Berkowitz, president of the network, said since March 2020, as the pandemic led to stay-at-home orders, the majority of victims receiving help from our online hotline have been minors. He said the reauthorization will help meet the increased demand. Kuster introduced the bill with U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, a Republican from Ohio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington
File photo
Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%
File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Courtesy: Colchester Police Dept.
Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire
File image
Barre man charged with child porn

Latest News

Kellogg-Hubbard Library
Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard library goes fine-free
Vermont History Museum
Vermont History Museum celebrates July 3rd with free admission
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, July 3
What to do Saturday