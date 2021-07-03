Conscious Cravings brings vegan ice cream to the Upper Valley

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Royalton couple has opened a new vegan ice cream stand in the Upper Valley.

Rachael Henne and Andrew Switz were previously featured on Made in Vermont for their CBD company, RopaNa Wellness. Now, they’re combining their love of vegan food, business skills, and CBD offerings to offer tasty treats for everyone.

Conscious Cravings opened up in the Quechee Gorge Village with a grand opening last weekend.

The vegan ice cream spot offers 13 flavors of ice cream, along with CBD infused toppings. They sell a full line of their CBD products at the stand as well.

Their ice cream is regionally sourced from a Boston-area vegan ice cream company, but they say if all goes well they’re hoping to make it themselves next year.

“So we’re definitely one of the only dedicated vegan/vegetarian places in the Upper Valley,” says Switz. “There’s not too many options around here, that was one of the reasons that we decided to go this route as well.”

“Not only do we love vegan food, but there’s actually 60 percent of adults that can’t eat dairy, they’re lactose intolerant,” says Henne. “So we thought it was definitely an important thing to put in the Upper Valley.”

Conscious Cravings is open 12 to 5, Friday through Sunday. They’ll be open on Monday July 5th this week as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.