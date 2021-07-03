Advertisement

Vermont History Museum celebrates July 3rd with free admission

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont History Museum is celebrating July 4th with an annual tradition the day before Independence Day.

The museum waived admission fees to observe Independence Day. Kids got to participate in games and make arts and crafts.

Staff say it’s part of an effort to encourage more people to learn about Vermont’s past.

“It’s definitely part of our mission statement that preserving the past helps to build stronger communities and a better future. So anything we can do to help share and preserve the stories of Vermont with Vermonters and Vermonters at heart is what we’re here to do,” says Shana Goldberger of the Vermont Historical Society.

Right now the museum is featuring an exhibit on the Catamount. That’s a large cat which you’ll recognize as the University of Vermont’s athletic mascot.

