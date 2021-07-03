Advertisement

What to do Saturday, July 3

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, July 3.

Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is happening this 4th of July Weekend.

The market starts at 9 a.m. and will go on until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3. You can expect a mobile coffee shop, live music, and lots of vendors with red, white, and blue specials. They will have a variety of festive goods, holiday-themed juices, crafts, and jewelry.

The market will take place on Green Street, in Plattsburgh.

The Strand Center for the Arts is also hosting a holiday market this weekend.

From baked goods, woodworks, pottery, paintings, and more. You can see it all on the Center’s Front lawn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The biggest Fourth of July celebration in Vermont is happening in Burlington Saturday, July 3.

Burlington’s annual July 3rd Independence Day Celebration is back. Fireworks, food, live music, and fun activities are waiting for you. It’s going down at the Waterfront Park.

Food and activities will start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. No pets, sparklers, or glass bottles will be allowed at the event in order to keep our parks clean.

