BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It isn’t a record cold Fourth of July weekend, but it’s definitely one of the coolest we’ve had in Vermont. Plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers made for a dreary start to the weekend, and held temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across the state. In fact, Burlington’s high temperature Saturday of 63° is the third coolest on record for July 3.

Scattered showers will be enough to dampen, but not washout fireworks displays tonight. If you’re heading out, bring a rain jacket and/or umbrella.

Clouds remain in place overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers linger into Sunday. While there is a chance to see some showers through the day on Sunday, the best chances will be in the morning. Clouds will thin somewhat by Sunday evening, and some areas may see a couple breaks of sun, but still expect most of the day to be cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the fourth in the mid 60s to low 70s, but it will still be a cooler than average Independence Day. By Monday, warmth starts to build back into the area as temperatures return to the 80s. Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the upcoming week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. By Wednesday, temperatures return to the 70s with shower chances returning late next week.

Happy Fourth!

-Jess Langlois

