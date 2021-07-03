BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a gray start to the holiday weekend with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers. Showers won’t be nearly as numerous or steady as they were Friday, but scattered showers will remain possible through the day Saturday. If you’re heading out at any point this weekend, a light rain jacket or umbrella may be handy. This includes the Burlington fireworks tonight.

Temperatures this weekend will be cool for this time of year. Cloud cover will limit high temperatures to the mid 60s to near 70 Saturday. After slipping into the mid 50s overnight, temperatures we will likely top out a couple degrees warmer on Sunday.

Sunday won’t be a washout either, but scattered showers will remain possible through the holiday weekend, with better chances Sunday morning. There’s a better chance for some sun to peek through Sunday afternoon, but expect a mostly cloudy day overall.

Temperatures start to recover by the start of the new week, with highs back in the low 80s Monday. Tuesday will be warmer with a chance for showers or storms. Temperatures level off in the mid 70s by the middle of next week with on and off shower chances.

Happy Fourth!

-Jess Langlois

