Bell-Haynes, Canada eliminated in Olympic qualifiers
Canadians fall to Czech Republic in OQT semifinals
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VICTORIA, B.C. (WCAX) - Canada’s long wait to qualify for the Olympic men’s basketball tournament will continue after the national team fell to the Czech Republic 103-101 in overtime in the semifinals of their qualifying tournament Saturday in Victoria, British Columbia. UVM alumnus Trae Bell-Haynes was on the Canadian roster, but did not play in the game.
