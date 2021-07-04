Advertisement

Bell-Haynes, Canada eliminated in Olympic qualifiers

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VICTORIA, B.C. (WCAX) - Canada’s long wait to qualify for the Olympic men’s basketball tournament will continue after the national team fell to the Czech Republic 103-101 in overtime in the semifinals of their qualifying tournament Saturday in Victoria, British Columbia. UVM alumnus Trae Bell-Haynes was on the Canadian roster, but did not play in the game.

