Burlington mayor honors ‘heroes’ of COVID emergency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger has awarded 10 people or community organizations for their service to Burlington during the COVID-19 emergency.

Some of those recipients included the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, Age Well, Vermont Professionals of Color, ANEW Place, and Garnet Health.

At a ceremony at Battery Park on Saturday, Weinberger gave each individual a “key to the city” as a token of gratitude and appreciation for the work they’ve done throughout the past 16 months.

While delivering remarks before handing out the keys, Weinberger called them “heroes.”

“I know there are heroes among us who helped push, pull and lead us in a new direction. Today, it is my and really our whole community’s tremendous honor to recognize some of the heroes of the past year,” Weinberger said. “Partners who went above and beyond for extended periods of time and demonstrated an incredible commitment to our community and partnership with the city.”

Weinberger also dedicated a planting and memorial stone in honor of the Burlingtonians who died of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.