Looking ahead: Week of July 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on this week in our region.

Sunday, July 4, is Independence Day, and there will be a variety of celebrations across our region.

Here are a few: The City of Plattsburgh will be hosting a parade Sunday, July 4, at 1 p.m. and fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. Fort Ticonderoga will be hosting a celebration with food vendors, rides, contests, and performances from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will host a unique celebration about racial equity and what it means on independence day, July 4, at 12 p.m. You can find an event near you by checking your town or city’s webpage.

Tuesday, July 6 is the next hearing for the Koffee Kup Bakery case.

The big takeaway from their last hearing was that Koffee Kup’s secured creditors will get paid the money they are owed. This comes nearly two months after the shop abruptly shut its doors. The current secured buyer is Flowers Foods, the owner of Wonder Bread.

Suppliers, Vendors, how exactly employees’ leftover paid time off will be handled, and an unexpected surplus of after-sale money are all questions that are still on the table. The lawyers are currently deciding how to handle all of these interests.

A former NY detective is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, July 6. Leonard Forte awaits trial for charges of sexually assaulting a girl at his vacation home in Vermont in the 80′s.

For years he has been attending hearings by phone from what he said was a terminal illness that kept him from going into court. But now he has been accused of misrepresenting claims of poor health. Forte currently lives in LaBelle Florida but is scheduled for arraignment in Bennington, VT on Wednesday.

Thursday, July 8, there will be a celebration with food and live music to commemorate the end of a multimillion dollar project in Lebanon. The Lebanon construction project finished just in time for the summer tourism season. A much-needed pick-up for local businesses after a tough year with the pandemic. The goal of the construction is to make getting from point A to point B a lot easier for travelers.

Also happening Thursday, July 8, A former UVM Medical Center ER doctor is to appear in federal court. Eike Blohm, 39, of South Burlington plead guilty to state and federal child porn charges. Authorities say Blohm will also plead guilty to multiple state and federal charges of voyeurism, and other egregious acts. Under the plea deal, Blohm will be sentenced to between 8 to11 years and pay nearly $40,000 in restitution to the victims. Blohm has been in federal custody since last May.

