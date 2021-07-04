New law updates absentee ballot form for incarcerated voters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state law is being updated to better account for absentee voting by inmates who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law Thursday that would update absentee ballot request forms to allow such inmates to indicate the reason they can’t vote in person. While those convicted of felonies lose their right to vote, those who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors are allowed to vote absentee. The current ballot request forms, however, don’t have a way for someone to indicate that they are incarcerated within their own communities.

