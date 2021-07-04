Advertisement

New law updates absentee ballot form for incarcerated voters

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state law is being updated to better account for absentee voting by inmates who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law Thursday that would update absentee ballot request forms to allow such inmates to indicate the reason they can’t vote in person. While those convicted of felonies lose their right to vote, those who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanors are allowed to vote absentee. The current ballot request forms, however, don’t have a way for someone to indicate that they are incarcerated within their own communities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington
File photo
Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%
File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Courtesy: Colchester Police Dept.
Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire
File image
Barre man charged with child porn

Latest News

FILE
Watertown to consider banning marijuana dispensaries
Old Man of the Mountain (FILE)
Scare about another ‘Old Man’ collapse was just an illusion
FILE
Bill would reauthorize grants for sexual assault hotline
Esme, 10, is a regular patron at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library goes fine-free