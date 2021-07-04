Patella is first UVM athlete to agree to NIL deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bailey Patella of the UVM men’s basketball team is a “Barstool Athlete” after the Barstool Athletics Twitter account tweeted out an image of Patella welcoming him to their team along with a link to his personal instagram account.

Channel 3 sports reached out to UVM, who confirmed that Patella informed the school of his agreement. Now as for what the deal actually entails from a responsibility or compensation perspective, that’s unclear.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted a video on Twitter Thursday to announce the program after a women’s volleyball player at Jacksonville State reached out seeking a sponsorship. He then invited any D1 athletes to apply, suggesting they’d send Barstool branded apparel, food, and other gifts. So far, there appears to be more than 100 athletes in the program.

