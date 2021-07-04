Scare about another ‘Old Man’ collapse was just an illusion

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - Members of a nonprofit group dedicated to the memorial for the Old Man of the Mountain got a scare during a recent visit - they thought that there had been another collapse.

The Caledonian-Record reports the group looked up to the former site of the rock profile on June 23 and thought they saw that three turnbuckles and a block beneath them had fallen. The turnbuckles used to hold the front of the forehead of New Hampshire’s iconic emblem, which had collapsed on May 3, 2003. After a helicopter took some photos, it turned out they had nothing to worry about. They believe it was the result of a lighting effect created by the clouds and sun.

