Advertisement

Scare about another ‘Old Man’ collapse was just an illusion

Old Man of the Mountain (FILE)
Old Man of the Mountain (FILE)(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - Members of a nonprofit group dedicated to the memorial for the Old Man of the Mountain got a scare during a recent visit - they thought that there had been another collapse.

The Caledonian-Record reports the group looked up to the former site of the rock profile on June 23 and thought they saw that three turnbuckles and a block beneath them had fallen. The turnbuckles used to hold the front of the forehead of New Hampshire’s iconic emblem, which had collapsed on May 3, 2003. After a helicopter took some photos, it turned out they had nothing to worry about. They believe it was the result of a lighting effect created by the clouds and sun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington
File photo
Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%
File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Courtesy: Colchester Police Dept.
Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire
File image
Barre man charged with child porn

Latest News

FILE
New law updates absentee ballot form for incarcerated voters
FILE
Watertown to consider banning marijuana dispensaries
FILE
Bill would reauthorize grants for sexual assault hotline
Esme, 10, is a regular patron at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library goes fine-free