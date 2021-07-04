Advertisement

Vet offers tips to reduce firework fright for pets

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - While the 4th of July is a cause for celebration for many Americans, it’s a cause for anxiety for our furry friends.

We spoke with one veterinarian who offered some tips on how to make Independence Day a little more fun for everyone.

As we celebrate America’s 244th birthday, veterinarians are reminding you not to forget about your four-legged friends.

“Fireworks are scary for the majority of dogs and even for cats,” explains Dr. Erin Forbes, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Noise from celebratory fireworks can keep pets up all night, and give them a serious scare.

“They don’t understand, ‘what is this exploding noise that’s going on,’” says Dr. Forbes. “It’s really loud so it’s scary and they don’t understand and we can’t explain to them like ‘oh it’s just fireworks.’”

Dr. Forbes suggests leaving pets at home.

“I see that actually relatively commonly, people bring their dogs and that doesn’t help with it, it makes it worse for them,” she says.

Enclosed spaces work best, especially if they’re cool and dark. Dr. Forbes says this can keep pets from hurting themselves.

“Sometimes they’ll get frantic and they’ll start jumping on the couch and jumping off the couch and they can hurt themselves. So trying to keep them in a smaller enclosed area,” she says. “If they’ve been crate trained and they’re used to a crate, a crate is a great idea.”

Try to keep everything as low key as possible -- maybe turn on some tunes for your pet to enjoy.

But if those two things aren’t enough to keep your pup from panicking, talk to your vet.

“There’s meds you can give these guys that really take the edge off and allow them to relax during fireworks displays,” says Dr. Forbes.

“If they’re stressed out they could hurt themselves. You can see dogs if they’re really stressed, they’ll vomit, they can get really sick from that. And then obviously we want our friends to be comfortable. There are people who don’t like fireworks, [fireworks] stress them out so it’s the same thing,” she says. “You want to make it a good experience so they can be happy because they’re our friends.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

