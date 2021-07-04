Watertown to consider banning marijuana dispensaries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - The Watertown City Council is expected to move to keep marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city now that New York has legalized recreational use of the drug.

The council last month called for a law to be drafted that would ban the sale and distribution of marijuana in Watertown. The Watertown Daily Times reports that council members are expected to meet Tuesday and schedule a July 19 public hearing. New York’s marijuana law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use. Mayor Jeffrey Smith says he worries that crime would increase in the city if dispensaries were allowed.

