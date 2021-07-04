Advertisement

Watertown to consider banning marijuana dispensaries

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - The Watertown City Council is expected to move to keep marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city now that New York has legalized recreational use of the drug.

The council last month called for a law to be drafted that would ban the sale and distribution of marijuana in Watertown. The Watertown Daily Times reports that council members are expected to meet Tuesday and schedule a July 19 public hearing. New York’s marijuana law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use. Mayor Jeffrey Smith says he worries that crime would increase in the city if dispensaries were allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot air balloon makes landing in South Burlington Thursday.
Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in South Burlington
File photo
Vermont records 2nd COVID death this week; Vax rate at 82.2%
File photo
Burlington Police seek suspect in violent attack
Courtesy: Colchester Police Dept.
Colchester Fire District building damaged in fire
File image
Barre man charged with child porn

Latest News

FILE
New law updates absentee ballot form for incarcerated voters
Old Man of the Mountain (FILE)
Scare about another ‘Old Man’ collapse was just an illusion
FILE
Bill would reauthorize grants for sexual assault hotline
Esme, 10, is a regular patron at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library goes fine-free