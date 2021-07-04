What to do Sunday, July 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region this Fourth of July.

If you want to run for a cause, this event is your chance to do just that. The annual Firecracker Run for Rainbows for All Children is happening Sunday, July 4, in Essex New York.

This 6.5k run is to support the High Peaks Hospice, Rainbows for All Children Program. All proceeds from the run will be donated to the program. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m., the registration fee is $10 a person, and any additional donations are welcomed. The race will start at 8 a.m. on Essex road and will finish in Downtown Essex.

There will be a Kids Fun Run that will start at 9:15 a.m. in front of the Essex Ice Cream Cafe.

If you’re not sure what sweet treats to make for your Fourth of July celebration, you’re in luck. There will be a free sweet treat workshop Sunday, July 4. You’ll be making mini eggless, no-bake Biscoff Cheesecakes; perfect for a party. The workshop will go from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The event will be hosted by Bake it Up with Lorena. To watch the workshop click here, to register click here.

The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting a 4th of July Celebration Sunday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family from bouncy houses, food, and fireworks, to mini-golf and so much more. They’ll even have some of your favorite fair foods, like fried dough, BBQ, and candy apples to name a few. The best part might just be that it’s free.

