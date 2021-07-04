BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a cooler than average Fourth of July weekend, but at least Sunday was mostly dry in northern New York and most of Vermont. The only places where showers are ongoing Sunday evening are in northern New Hampshire and a few isolated showers in the Connecticut River Valley as low pressure continues to slide away from us to the east.

If you’re planning on catching some fireworks tonight, weather should cooperate in most areas with the exception of parts of northern NH. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s this evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be fairly light and less than 10 mph.

Some locations saw a few breaks of sun this evening as drier air tries to settle in from the northwest. Cloud cover will continue to decrease this evening and overnight, leading to a partly cloudy night for northern New York and the Champlain Valley. Some parts of the St. Lawrence Valley could see patchy fog develop into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Temperatures in the Champlain Valley will bottom out in the mid 50s with mid 40s to mid 50s elsewhere in the state. The Northeast Kingdom will be one of the last places to see cloud cover diminish, with some clouds lingering into Monday morning.

Monday will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s across Vermont. Another disturbance brings us the chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Dew points will also rise into Tuesday, when it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures dip back into the 70s midweek, with low 70s and widespread showers expected by Thursday. Shower chances and temperatures in the 70s linger through Friday before a return to seasonable temperatures next weekend.

Hope you had a great holiday!

-Jess Langlois

